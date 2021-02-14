OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 22.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%.

OFS Credit Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

