OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OCX. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.66.

OCX stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $398.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

