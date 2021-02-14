One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.11. 273,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,363. The company has a market cap of $101.55 million, a P/E ratio of 152.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

