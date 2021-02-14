OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $436.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.30 million and the lowest is $423.60 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $224.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 564,203 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 3,860,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

