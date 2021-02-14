Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Isoray in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Isoray alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Shares of ISR opened at $1.66 on Friday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.