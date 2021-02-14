Oppenheimer Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.59 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 249,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

