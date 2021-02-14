Oppenheimer Raises ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $36.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

EPIX stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

