Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $449.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.77.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $306.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.12. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,276.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

