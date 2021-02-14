Oppenheimer Weighs in on WESCO International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $89.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

