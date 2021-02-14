Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the January 14th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 931,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. Research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

