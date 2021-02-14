O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $433.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.92 and its 200-day moving average is $457.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

