Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

