Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $84.84 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

