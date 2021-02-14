Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $548,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,878 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

