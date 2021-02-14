Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.05. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

