Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

