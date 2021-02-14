Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $982,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,128,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

