Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.12. 325,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

