Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS OSTIY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Österreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

