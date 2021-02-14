Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $52.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,957.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,738,402 shares of company stock worth $50,756,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

