Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.36.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.