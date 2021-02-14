PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,235,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,762 shares of company stock worth $35,354,906 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PagerDuty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

