Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CHU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

