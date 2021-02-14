Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

