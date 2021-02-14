Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $473.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.