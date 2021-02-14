Parallel Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $68.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

