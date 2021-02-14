Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

