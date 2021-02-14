Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PE. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

PE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

