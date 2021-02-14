Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 1,006,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

