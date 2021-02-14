Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 777,700 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Shares of PH stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.65. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.