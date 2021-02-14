ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $905,893.92 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $905,893.92 and $786.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.11 or 1.00035465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00095188 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013743 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

