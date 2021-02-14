Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $5,016,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.