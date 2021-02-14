Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,507,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $5,573,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. 347,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,915. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

