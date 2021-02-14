Paul Riganelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,279,685.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 200 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$2,204.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00.

TSE:XTC opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

