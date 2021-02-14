Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $411.39.

Paycom Software stock opened at $412.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.32.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 46.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

