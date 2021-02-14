Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $411.39.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $412.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 46.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

