Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $224.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY opened at $205.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Paylocity by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

