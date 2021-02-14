PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $11.01 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

