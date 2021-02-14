PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,965 shares of company stock worth $13,065,893. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

