PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.