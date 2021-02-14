Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,516 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 13,596.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

