Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.70. Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 193,282 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

