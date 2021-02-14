Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.