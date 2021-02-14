Philip Crabb Buys 500,000 Shares of Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Stock

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) insider Philip Crabb bought 500,000 shares of Ora Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.02.

Get Ora Gold alerts:

About Ora Gold

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and uranium; and base metals, such as nickel, silver, and graphite. Its flagship project is the Garden Gully property comprising the Crown Prince and Lydia mining lease applications, 2 granted mining leases, 21 granted prospecting licenses, and 8 granted exploration licenses covering an area of 309 square kilometers located in Meekatharra, Western Australia.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.