Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.