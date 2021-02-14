Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $77.23 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.