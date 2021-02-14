Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the January 14th total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PHIO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 4,121,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,821. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

