PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

