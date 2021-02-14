Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.61. 476,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 77.53% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

