Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

PRCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,176,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,784,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,562,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

